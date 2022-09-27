Airports in holiday resorts serve 32 mln passengers

ANKARA
Airports located in Türkiye’s holiday destinations served 34.4 million passengers during the high tourist season, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

The airports in the provinces of Antalya, İzmir and Muğla were the busiest between Apr. 15 and Sept. 15, according to the minister.

Those airports in holiday destinations hosted 8.3 million domestic and 24.1 million international travelers, which marked a robust 59 percent increase from Apr. 15 to Sept. 15 last year.

Adnan Menderes Airport in İzmir hosted nearly 5 million passengers, including 2.3 million international passengers, while almost 18 million international travelers went through the airport in Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast. On Aug. 20, the airport served a record 195,000 passengers, Karaismailoğlu said.

Muğla Dalaman Airport welcomed a total of 3.3 million travelers, including 2.3 million international passengers.

The passenger traffic at Cappadocia Airport stood at 207,000 during this period, according to the minister.

Türkiye’s airport served 118 million passengers in January-August, a 57 percent increase from the same period of 2021, according to the latest data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

International passenger traffic grew more than 100 percent on an annual basis in the first eight months of the year to 66.2 million, while the domestic passenger tally increased 23 percent year-on-year to 52.2 million people.

