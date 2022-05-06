Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame

  • May 06 2022 07:00:00

Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame

NEW YORK
Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame

Country music icon Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on May 4 even though she did not want the honor, calling herself unworthy of it.

Parton was among an eclectic group of new inductees that include the rapper Eminem, the crooner Harry Belafonte, rocker Pat Benatar, the British band Duran Duran and the pop singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie, among others.

Parton, 76 and known for such hits as “Islands in the Stream” and “Jolene” asked last month that her name be withdrawn from consideration.

“Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she said.

When the hall of fame rejected her rejection, in part because voting was already under way, Parton eventually relented.

The hall of fame said she was much more than a country star.

“With her trailblazing songwriting career, distinctive voice, campy glamour, business savvy and humanitarian work, Dolly Parton is a beloved icon who transcends the genre she transformed forever,” the organization said on its website as it announced the new members.

Country stars are not foreign to the Cleveland-based Hall of Fame; Johnny Cash, Jimmie Rodgers and Chet Atkins are all among its ranks.

Other new inductees announced Wednesday include Carly Simon, the Eurythmics, and Judas Priest.

In an interview last with National Public Radio, Parton said that after first saying no, she would “accept gracefully” if she were inducted to the hall of fame.

She said that it was always her belief that the Cleveland-based organization was for people in rock and roll.

“So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist,” Parton said. “But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Acts can be inducted 25 years after their first commercial music release.

They are voted on by a body of more than 1,000 artists, music historians and industry veterans.

The new honorees will be formally inducted in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.

Hollywood,

ARTS & LIFE Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3 mln

Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

    Nightclub opening door to Side temple ends up in court

  2. Tensions rise after families protest in front of HDP headquarters

    Tensions rise after families protest in front of HDP headquarters

  3. Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

    Turkey inflation rises to nearly 70 percent in April

  4. Russia ’trying to destroy’ last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kiev

    Russia ’trying to destroy’ last Ukrainian units in Azovstal: Kiev

  5. Exports rose nearly 25 percent to $23.4 bln in April

    Exports rose nearly 25 percent to $23.4 bln in April
Recommended
Pulses race at new erotic Pompeii exhibition

Pulses race at new erotic Pompeii exhibition
‘Top Gun’ gets ’evolution’ in sequel 36 years on, says Cruise

‘Top Gun’ gets ’evolution’ in sequel 36 years on, says Cruise
Brussels bronze for Hollywood’s Hepburn

Brussels bronze for Hollywood’s Hepburn
Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3 mln

Maradona’s ‘hand of God’ World Cup jersey auctioned for $9.3 mln
Bodrum hosts coffee festival

Bodrum hosts coffee festival
Turkey’s first coffee museum in Safranbolu

Turkey’s first coffee museum in Safranbolu
WORLD Thousands sick as latest severe sandstorm sweeps across Iraq

Thousands sick as latest severe sandstorm sweeps across Iraq

One person died in Iraq and more than 5,000 were treated in hospitals on May 5 for respiratory ailments due to a sandstorm, the seventh in a month, the Health Ministry said.
ECONOMY German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders down in March

German industrial orders dropped sharply in March, official data published yesterday showed, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit demand.
SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.