Pakistan-Afghan border crossings closed after clashes

Pakistan-Afghan border crossings closed after clashes

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan-Afghan border crossings closed after clashes

Key border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan were closed Oct. 12 after fierce clashes erupted overnight following Taliban accusations that Islamabad had carried out air strikes this week, officials said.

Neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan have had frosty relations since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. Islamabad accuses authorities there of harboring militants carrying out strikes on its soil, an accusation Afghanistan denies.

Afghanistan's Taliban forces attacked Pakistani soldiers along their shared border on Oct. 11 night, accusing Islamabad of violating its sovereignty after explosions were heard in Kabul and in the southeast two days earlier.

Officials from both sides of the border told AFP that crossings at Torkham, which connects Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Nangarhar in Afghanistan, and Chaman, more than 800 kilometers to the southwest, were closed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif condemned what he said were "provocations by Afghanistan" along Pakistan's border area overnight.

"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defense, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," Sharif said in a statement, accusing Taliban authorities in Afghanistan of allowing their land to be used by "terrorist elements."

A senior Pakistani official in Torkham told AFP extra paramilitary troops had been sent to the area, which sits on the border between Kabul and Islamabad.

"The Torkham border has been completely closed for pedestrian movement and trade," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Security forces have also pulled out all civilian staff posted at the border, so they are not harmed in case of further firing," he said.

Another Pakistani border official at Chaman, which links Balochistan province with Kandahar, the birthplace of the Afghan Taliban, said the crossing was "sealed."

Other Pakistani officials said there had been clashes using heavy weapons in at least four border districts but there had been no casualties on its side.

The Afghan military said on Oct. 11 night Taliban forces were engaged "in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas.

Taliban Defense Ministry spokesman Enayat Khowarazm later told AFP that the "successful" operations had ended at midnight.

No further clashes were reported Oct. 12 morning.

Militancy has surged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from neighboring Afghanistan in 2021 and the return of the Taliban government.

The TTP, separate to the Afghan Taliban but which shares the same ideology and is trained in combat in Afghanistan, and its allies are accused by Islamabad of killing hundreds of its soldiers since 2021.

Islamabad has not confirmed that it was behind Oct. 8's strikes that sparked the border clashes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
Aid trucks cross into Gaza

Aid trucks cross into Gaza
Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
National Guard sent to Illinois ‘can stay, but not deploy’

National Guard sent to Illinois ‘can stay, but not deploy’
Türkiye, Syria hold high-level security talks in Ankara

Türkiye, Syria hold high-level security talks in Ankara
Madagascar army unit claims control, president says power-grab underway

Madagascar army unit claims control, president says power-grab underway
Aid efforts ramp up for Gaza as Hamas prepares to release hostages

Aid efforts ramp up for Gaza as Hamas prepares to release hostages
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿