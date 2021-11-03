Adem Bona chooses UCLA Bruins to shoot hoops 

  • November 03 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkish basketball player Adem Bona announced on Nov. 1 that he will be joining NCAA’s UCLA Bruins instead of the Kentucky Wildcats.

In an interview with NBA insider Shams Charania, Bona, the 5-star prospect and a player among the top 25-30 players in the country as determined by scouts and analysts, said he will join the UCLA squad next year.

The former player for Pınar Karşıyaka, out of İzmir, said that both schools have a great history and a broad culture, making it harder for him to choose. Since Bona, 18, arrived in California last year to play for Prolific Prep basketball academy, there has been a significant recruiting buzz around the young player.

“It was a hard decision to make. One of my hardest moments in life,” Bona said.

“I think choosing UCLA Bruins was the best decision for my family. It is a great honor to come to UCLA from Nigeria and Turkey,” he added. When asked why he selected UCLA, he replied, “The college has a culture of winning.”

Bona was born as Ikechukwu Stanley Okoro in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 28, 2003. After the invitation of a Turkish coach who saw one of his videos, he moved to Turkey in 2013, leaving his family behind.
In April 2018, the player became a Turkish citizen and officially changed his name to Adem Bona. He named himself after “Adam.”

