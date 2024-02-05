Adele says European concert dates ‘a bit random’

LONDON

Adele has announced that she will perform in Europe for the first time since 2016, with a series of four dates in Munich, Germany this summer.

The singer revealed that she will be given a bespoke pop-up stadium in the southern German city, which she admitted in a post on Instagram is “a bit random.”

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans,” reads the post.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!” wrote Adele.

The singer went on to detail a number of other reasons for putting on the shows, which are scheduled for Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10, including the fact that the UEFA Euro 2024 European soccer championships will be taking place in Germany and the 2024 Olympics will be in Paris.

“Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favorite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!,” Adele wrote.

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she continued.