ADB to provide $7 billion in financing to Türkiye over three years

ANKARA

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will extend $7 billion in financing to Türkiye between 2025 and 2027, according to a statement from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The plan foresees $1 billion in funding for public and private sector projects by the end of 2025, followed by $3 billion annually in 2026 and 2027.

ADB President Masato Kanda paid his first official visit to Türkiye on Nov. 12–13, 2025, meeting with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Nov. 12.

Discussions focused on new cooperation opportunities that emerged after Türkiye, a member of ADB since 1991, transitioned to regional member status in 2024. This change enables both the public and private sectors to benefit from the bank’s concessional financing and technical assistance programs.

During the meeting, ADB introduced its Interim Country Partnership Strategy (ICPS) for 2025–2027, designed to align with Türkiye’s development priorities.

Şimşek welcomed the launch of the strategy, emphasizing that it defines ADB’s priorities in financing, technical assistance and policy cooperation in Türkiye, and is fully consistent with national development goals.

He underlined that Türkiye’s strong project implementation capacity and constructive approach make it a trusted and preferred partner for multilateral development banks.

The ICPS outlines support for reconstruction efforts following the February 2023 earthquakes, strengthening disaster-resilient infrastructure, enhancing human capital and advancing projects to improve water, food and energy security.

It also aims to reinforce Türkiye’s role as a regional hub in transportation, energy and digital integration, while supporting the Middle Corridor initiative.