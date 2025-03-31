Adana gears up for country’s sole int’l carnival

ADANA

The southern city of Adana is gearing up to welcome visitors from around the world for the 13th International Orange Blossom Carnival, the country’s sole carnival, slated to take place from April 4 to 13 this year.

With its vibrant parade, concerts by renowned artists, cultural and artistic events, and special activities, this year's carnival centers around the theme "Children of the World.”

For children, the carnival will feature dedicated activity zones brimming with interactive workshops, theatrical performances, playgrounds and stage shows. Furthermore, beloved cartoon characters will come to life in spectacular performances, along with themed fairground tents, educational art workshops in philosophy, music, drama, dance, ballet and painting, as well as cognitive and interactive activities.

The much-anticipated event will also feature performances by volunteer groups, in addition to a rich lineup of activities under the umbrella of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Culture Road Festival.

This year, the festival aims to offer a truly immersive experience, with a lineup of celebrated artists set to perform on the main stages, delivering unforgettable musical experiences. Artists from various countries will also contribute to the festivities with unique performances.

Beyond music, the festival will be packed with contests, street performances and interactive events designed to entertain attendees of all ages.

Meanwhile, cultural landmarks, such as the Adana Museum, will host exclusive exhibitions, adding an artistic touch to the festival atmosphere. The program will also include engaging talks and live performances on specially designed stages.

With one of the festival's highlights, the grand opening and colorful costume parade, scheduled to take place on April 5, Adana is preparing to host visitors from across the globe for an extraordinary 10-day celebration and transform into a playground of joy, culture and creativity.