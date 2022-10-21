Actress becomes first Asian American on US currency

Actress becomes first Asian American on US currency

WASHINGTON
Actress becomes first Asian American on US currency

Actress Anna May Wong is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency, CNN has reported. She will appear as part of an effort to feature notable women on American quarters.

Wong, who is considered the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, is the fifth and final woman to be individually featured on the coin this year.

The quarter will enter general circulation next week. It will feature President George Washington on one side and Wong on the other.

Ventris Gibson, director of the U.S. Mint, called Wong “a courageous advocate who championed for increased representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors.”

“This quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments by Anna May Wong, who overcame challenges and obstacles she faced during her lifetime,” she said.

Wong was born in Los Angeles in 1905 to Chinese immigrants. Her name at birth was Wong Liu Tsong, but later in life she adopted the stage name of Anna May Wong, formed by joining both her English and family names.

She was cast in her first role at 14 as an extra in the film The Red Lantern and continued to take on smaller parts until her lead role in The Toll of the Sea in 1922.

She appeared in more than 60 movies across her career, including silent films and one of the first made in technicolour.

Wong was also the first Asian American lead actor in a US television show, The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong, in which she played a Chinese detective.

After facing discrimination in the US, she travelled to Europe to work in English, French and German films.

She was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960, and died the following year aged 56.

Gemma Chan, known for appearing in Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel’s Eternals, is set to portray Wong in an upcoming biopic about the star’s life.

The American Women Quarters Program began this year and will feature five women each year until 2025. Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka’ole has been named as one of the selections for 2023.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye

Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fruit, vegetable exports hit $1.94 billion

    Fruit, vegetable exports hit $1.94 billion

  2. Former Turkish footballer arrested over FETÖ links

    Former Turkish footballer arrested over FETÖ links

  3. PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

    PKK’s ‘arsenal’ captured at Istanbul Airport

  4. BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

    BMW to invest $1.7 bn in electric car production in US

  5. Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

    Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report
Recommended
First ‘concrete picture’ of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

First ‘concrete picture’ of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
Iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’ captured in new Webb image

Iconic ‘Pillars of Creation’ captured in new Webb image
Maillot’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to come to Zorlu PSM

Maillot’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ to come to Zorlu PSM
Director Paul Haggis’s civil trial for rape opens in New York

Director Paul Haggis’s civil trial for rape opens in New York
Mamut Art Project in its 10th year

Mamut Art Project in its 10th year
Hittite-era finds come to light in Uşaklı

Hittite-era finds come to light in Uşaklı
WORLD Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

Japan PM heads to Australia to step up military, energy ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is traveling to Australia for talks with his counterpart Anthony Albanese, said Friday he wants to bolster military and energy cooperation between the two countries amid their shared concerns about China.

ECONOMY Tourist arrivals may exceed 2019 level next year: Association head

Tourist arrivals may exceed 2019 level next year: Association head

The number of foreign tourists visiting Türkiye is likely to exceed its 2019 level, says Firuz Bağlıkaya, board chair of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).
SPORTS Wrestlers get into dispute over flags at medal ceremony

Wrestlers get into dispute over flags at medal ceremony

A strange incident occurred at a medal ceremony in the southern province of Antalya when a Turkish and two Kazakh arm wrestlers tried to display their flags while standing at the podium and posing to the international media, in a somewhat battle of whose flag goes in the front.