A new 'Exorcist' takes possession of N America box office

A new 'Exorcist' takes possession of N America box office

LOS ANGELES
A new Exorcist takes possession of N America box office

The Exorcist: Believer” drove out all foes at the box office, but its numbers didn't entirely make heads spin.

Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That was more than the weekend take of the next three films combined. But while it nearly earned back its reported budget of $30 million in just a few days, the take for “The Exorcist: Believer” was underwhelming after the two companies paid $400 million in 2021 for the rights to a new trilogy.

Last week's top film, “ Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” was a distant second, with $11.8 million, and has earned $38.9 million after two weekends for Paramount Pictures. Another horror sequel, “Saw X,” was third for Lionsgate Films, with $8.2 million, and has brought in $32.6 million after two weekends.

Horror films made up four of the top 10, and they could see some sustained numbers as Halloween comes closer.

“It seems like the demand for the horror genre by audiences is never ending,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “The communal theater experience is tailor-made for it.”

The new “Exorcist” was released just shy of the 50th anniversary of the original horror classic, and it comes just two months after the death of the original film's director, William Friedkin.

Directed by David Gordon Green, who has become a legacy sequel specialist after helming a trilogy of “Halloween” films, “The Exorcist: Believer” stars “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr., with Lidya Jewett as his 13-year-old daughter.

The film got poor reviews — managing a critics score of just 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. Jake Coyle of The Associated Press was more charitable than most in his review, giving it two stars out of four for its lead performances and sure-handed direction but saying it “never manages anything like the deep terror of the original.”

The release of “The Exorcist” was moved up a week to avoid competing with the juggernaut of next weekend's concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

“I think they made a good call actually,” Dergarabedian said. “All the oxygen is going to be sucked out of the room.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices
LATEST NEWS

  1. More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

    More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

  2. Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

    Association in talks with financial institutions for new housing model

  3. Export value index down in August

    Export value index down in August

  4. Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

    Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

  5. Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ

    Civil society village opens in quake-hit Samandağ
Recommended
Drought in Brazil’s Amazon sharpening fears for future

Drought in Brazil’s Amazon sharpening fears for future
’The Drew Barrymore Show’ writers decline to return

’The Drew Barrymore Show’ writers decline to return
Pioneering Austrian artist Oppenheimer gets retrospective

Pioneering Austrian artist Oppenheimer gets retrospective
Largest Hindu temple outside India opens in New Jersey

Largest Hindu temple outside India opens in New Jersey
Japan cooking show recognised by Guinness as longest-running

Japan cooking show recognised by Guinness as longest-running
App shows ancient versions of Greek marvels

App shows ancient versions of Greek marvels
WORLD Scholzs coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

Scholz's coalition counts cost of poll losses as far right gains

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's beleaguered coalition was counting the cost Monday of heavy losses at two state elections halfway into its term, that also saw the far right make strong gains.

ECONOMY More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

More retailers may join campaign to cut prices

Companies from the different retail sectors, including clothing and white goods, are expected to heed the call from Trade Minister Ömer Bolat to cut prices to support the fight against inflation.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

Tour of Türkiye kicks off in Alanya

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) has commenced in southern Alanya town with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.