91 pct of children in Türkiye use internet, says TÜİK

ANKARA

Some 91 percent of children aged between 6 and 15 in Türkiye were reported to be using the internet in 2024, with YouTube emerging as the most prevalent social media platform among this age group, official data showed on Oct. 24.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), internet usage among children stood at 82.7 percent in 2021, reflecting a significant rise over the span of three years.

Among children who use the internet, 97.4 percent reported engaging with it habitually, with usage frequencies ranging from multiple times a day to at least once a week.

TÜİK highlighted that video streaming was the foremost reason for internet usage among children, with educational activities such as homework and online gaming following closely.

The percentage of children who actively used social media reached 66 percent, with YouTube being the leading platform at 96.3 percent among the 6-15 age group.

Other popular platforms where children spent time included Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, respectively.

When it came to mobile phone or smartphone use, 98.2 percent of children admitted to regular usage, with the predominant purpose being "browsing the internet.”

Additionally, 32 percent of regular mobile users stated they checked their devices at least once every 30 minutes.

Three out of 100 frequent mobile users admitted that the first and last thing they did each day was checking their phones, adding that they often used their phones even while watching TV or during meals.

In 2024, 63.8 percent of children reported possessing at least one technological device solely for their personal use.

When asked about the effects of screen time activities such as computer use, internet browsing and social media engagement, 34.4 percent of children expressed that they read fewer books as a consequence of spending excessive time in front of screens.

The percentage of children playing digital games reached 74 in 2024, with a quarter of them stating they played for over two hours a day during the week.

These statistics, underscoring the considerable extent of children's internet engagement, were published in the wake of an ongoing national debate about children's exposure to online content in Türkiye, which has been a heated topic since early October.

The Family and Social Services Ministry earlier announced its intent to develop an action plan after conducting special consultations with children suffering from internet addiction.

Turkish authorities recently blocked access to Discord due to its role in child abuse and extortion, a decision that followed a similar ban on the gaming platform Roblox.

On Oct. 23, Roblox Vice President Nicky Jackson Colaco announced that if the access ban is lifted, the company would be ready to open an office in Türkiye.