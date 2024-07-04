37 PKK targets destroyed in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish security forces on June 3 destroyed more than 30 targets used by the PKK terror group in an air operation in northern Iraq, according to National Defense Ministry.

An air operation was carried out against terrorist targets housing senior-level terrorists in the Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil, and Asos regions under the legitimate self-defense rights derived from Article 51 of the UN Charter in order to neutralize PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, to thwart terrorist attacks from northern Iraq against the local people and security forces, as well as to ensure border security, the ministry said in a written statement.

Using a maximum amount of domestically produced ammunition, 37 targets consisting of caves, shelters, hideouts, depots, and facilities were destroyed, as well as many terrorists were neutralized in the operation, said the statement.

“During this operation, every precaution was taken to ensure that innocent people, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment were not harmed," it added.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks and launch attacks both on nearby Türkiye and locals in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.