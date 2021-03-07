3 YPG/PKK terrorists caught with $2 mln in northern Syria

KİLİS-Anadolu Agency
Three YPG/PKK terrorists in possession of $2 million were arrested in northern Syria, Turkish security sources said on March 6.

The suspects were gathering information for the terror group on security forces deployed in the region, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were arrested in the town of Cobanbey in an operation by gendarmerie forces from Turkey’s Kilis province, said the sources.

The $2 million found in their possession was meant to be delivered to the terror group in Syria’s Manbij region, the sources added.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

