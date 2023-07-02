2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES
2nd bus carrying asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Los Angeles

A bus carrying migrants from a Texas border city arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the second time in less than three weeks.

The office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was not formally notified but became aware on Friday of the bus dispatched from Brownsville, Texas, to L.A. Union Station, Bass spokesperson Zach Seidl said in a statement.

"The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so," he said.

The bus arrived around 12:40 p.m., and the 41 asylum-seekers on board were welcomed by a collective of faith and immigrant rights groups. Eleven children were on the bus, according to a statement by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

The asylum seekers came from Cuba, Belize, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela. They received water, food, clothing and initial legal immigration assistance at St. Anthony’s Croatian Parish Center and church.

Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the group “was less stressed and less chaotic than the previous time." He said most were picked up by family in the area and appeared to have had sandwiches and water, unlike the first time.

Los Angeles was not the final destination for six people who needed to fly to Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco and Oakland, he said.

The city received a bus carrying 42 migrants from Texas on June 14. Many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela, and they were not provided with water or food.

Bass said at the time that the city would not be swayed by "petty politicians playing with human lives.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he sent the bus to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants, extending protections to people living in the country illegally.

It was unclear if Abbott sent the latest bus. A phone message to his office was not immediately returned.

Earlier in June, the state of Florida picked up three dozen migrants in Texas and sent them by private jet to California’s capital, catching shelters and aid workers in Sacramento by surprise.

US,

ECONOMY Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Twitter restricts number of posts users can read
LATEST NEWS

  1. Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

    Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

  2. Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

    Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

  3. China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title

    China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title

  4. Lillard wants trade, prefers deal to Miami

    Lillard wants trade, prefers deal to Miami

  5. Ledecky wins US 1,500-meter free title

    Ledecky wins US 1,500-meter free title
Recommended
Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine

Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine
Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria

Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria
Ukraine war corrosive for Putin, CIA opportunity: spy chief

Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief
Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border
Israels Mossad says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis

Israel's Mossad says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis
Europes space telescope targets universes dark mysteries

Europe's space telescope targets universe's dark mysteries
WORLD Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine

Biden to host Swedish PM for talks on NATO, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson next week to talk about transatlantic security cooperation and the war in Ukraine, the White House said Saturday.

ECONOMY Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Elon Musk announced on July 1 that Twitter would temporarily restrict how many tweets users could read per day, in a move meant to tamp down on the use of the site's data by artificial intelligence companies.

SPORTS China upsets Japan to win womens Asia Cup title

China upsets Japan to win women's Asia Cup title

Giant center Han Xu sank 26 points as China stunned five-time defending champion Japan 73-71 Sunday to win its first women's Asia Cup basketball title in more than a decade.