2025 investment plan targets industry, green energy and digital economy

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Investment Environment Improvement Council (YOIKK) has released its 2025 Action Plan, outlining legal and structural reforms to improve the country’s investment climate, with a strong focus on industrial transformation, green energy, digital economy and regional competitiveness.

The plan includes 39 actions aimed at supporting private sector investments, streamlining bureaucratic procedures and aligning Türkiye’s business environment with global standards. Key priorities include boosting industrial output, supporting tech entrepreneurship and increasing predictability in investment-related legislation.

The Industry and Technology Ministry will oversee new organized industrial zones, with expansion aligned with a national industrial master plan. The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will focus on energy-intensive industrial zones to support sustainable production.

Updated strategy roadmaps will be released for priority industrial sectors, aligned with Türkiye’s 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy.

The action plan includes the creation of a single-window investment platform to simplify transactions and new regulations to increase predictability in qualified investments, compensate for risk and expedite legal procedures related to investment disputes.

Enterprise and SME classification thresholds will be revised based on economic conditions.

The plan also aims to strengthen vocational training through the expansion of higher education institutions in organized industrial zones. These institutions will be developed in coordination with local chambers of commerce to meet labor market demands and improve university-industry cooperation.

The Industry and Technology Ministry will soon publish a national hydrogen strategy to guide legislation, regulation and infrastructure for hydrogen production, safety and implementation.

The plan will kick-start a green hydrogen ecosystem by supporting research in electrolyzers and fuel cells. Infrastructure development will be incentivized and alignment with EU environmental regulations on chemicals, waste and emissions will be ensured.

Existing legislation on data nationalization will be reviewed under a forthcoming National Cloud Computing Strategy and a new National Data Strategy.

A separate 2026-2030 Artificial Intelligence Action Plan will also be released to boost Türkiye’s global AI competitiveness. The plan will include policies for ethical AI development.

The new Local Development Initiative Program will define regional priorities across Türkiye and promote sector-specific activities to unlock unused potential and strengthen regional production capabilities.

A nationwide call for investment proposals under this initiative is expected later this year.