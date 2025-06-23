20 venues shut down in Marmaris over rule violations

MUĞLA
Authorities in the southwestern city of Muğla’s scenic resort town of Marmaris have closed a total of 20 entertainment venues for violating public order regulations, following a wave of complaints from residents and tourists.

Launched by the district police, the crackdown began after viral videos showing offensive gestures and disturbing performances sparked a public backlash.

Initially, authorities had shut down 14 venues in the district, and legal proceedings were launched against individuals accused of harassment and public indecency.

According to officials, these venues were found to be violating public order through loud music, semi-nude dance shows, torch performances and persistent solicitation of people walking by.

Penalties included temporary closures ranging from 3 to 10 days, while two businesses were permanently shut down.

Repeat violations resulted in longer sanctions.

Officials stressed that inspections would continue throughout the busy summer season, urging business owners to comply with legal standards.

A sector representative from a hoteliers association said the issue has been raised for years, warning that such behavior damages Marmaris’s image and tourist satisfaction.

