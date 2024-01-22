14 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

ANKARA
The Turkish security forces “neutralized” 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield area in Syria’s north, the Defense Ministry has announced.

The ministry statement on Jan. 22 noted that the operation targeted the members of the terror organizations who opened harassing fire on Turkish security forces. 

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria following the latest PKK attacks in recent days, claiming the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K., and the EU.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

 

