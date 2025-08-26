1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN

1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN

GENEVA
1 in 4 people lack access to safe drinking water: UN

More than 2 billion people worldwide still lack access to safely-managed drinking water, the United Nations said Tuesday, warning that progress towards universal coverage was moving nowhere near quickly enough.

The U.N.'s health and children's agencies said a full one in four people globally were without access to safely-managed drinking water last year, with over 100 million people remaining reliant on drinking surface water, for example from rivers, ponds and canals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF said lagging water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services were leaving billions at greater risk of disease.

They said in a joint study that the world remains far off track to reach a target of achieving universal coverage of such services by 2030.

Instead, that goal "is increasingly out of reach," they warned.

"Water, sanitation and hygiene are not privileges: they are basic human rights," said the WHO's environment chief Ruediger Krech.

"We must accelerate action, especially for the most marginalized communities."

The report looked at five levels of drinking water services.

Safely managed, the highest, is defined as drinking water accessible on the premises, available when needed and free from fecal and priority chemical contamination.

The four levels below are basic (improved water taking less than 30 minutes to access), limited (improved, but taking longer), unimproved (for example, from an unprotected well or spring) and surface water.

Since 2015, 961 million people have gained access to safely-managed drinking water, with coverage rising from 68 percent to 74 percent, the report said.

Of the 2.1 billion people last year still lacking safely managed drinking water services, 106 million used surface water, a decrease of 61 million over the past decade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

    Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

  2. Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

    Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

  3. Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

    Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

  4. AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

    AJet to begin flights from Ankara to Tblisi in October

  5. Consumers challenge market discounts amid price volatility

    Consumers challenge market discounts amid price volatility
Recommended
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites
Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky
Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to act civilized

Uproar after US envoy tells Lebanon journalists to 'act civilized'
Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers

Israel strikes near Damascus kill six soldiers
Israeli protesters demand hostage deal as cabinet meets

Israeli protesters demand hostage deal as cabinet meets
Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport

Swedish gov’t folder on NATO talks with Türkiye left at airport
US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy
WORLD Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill three, target energy sites

Russian strikes across Ukraine on Wednesday killed three people and left more than 100,000 households without power, Kiev said.
ECONOMY Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

Service sector tops enterprise and employment share

The service sector held the largest share of active enterprises and employment in Türkiye in 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 27.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿