$6.5 bln worth of deals signed to bolster 'Steel Dome' air defense

ANKARA

Turkish defense industry firms signed contracts worth $6.5 billion to strengthen the integrated air defense system known as "Steel Dome," aimed at enhancing layered protection capabilities.

The "Air Defense and Missile Systems Signing Ceremony," coordinated by the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), was hosted by HAVELSAN on Nov. 25, with leading sector representatives in attendance.

SSB President Haluk Görgün, SSB Vice President Hüseyin Avşar, ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol, Roketsan General Manager Murat İkinci, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) officials and industry stakeholders all participated.

During the event, contracts totaling $6.5 billion were signed.

Görgün stated that processes to turn Defense Industries Executive Committee (SSİK) decisions into contracts are progressing meticulously.

He recalled recent SSİK decisions focusing on offensive and air defense systems for the Turkish army.

"In this process, Roketsan and ASELSAN have signed contracts for advanced versions of previously delivered air defense systems — short and long-range — as well as offensive systems already in inventory."

"Our companies are working tirelessly to improve existing systems, enhance their impact, and boost our heroic army's deterrent capabilities," Görgün said.

Görgün expressed joy over the signed contracts and export successes, emphasizing Türkiye's leap in the defense industry.

He highlighted Türkiye's global role, stating that the country is now exporting some products under these global contracts.

Türkiye ranks among the top 10 defense exporters.

"While meeting air defense needs, we can export systems at various levels," he said.

Görgün said that with the Steel Dome structure, Türkiye has the capability to produce all elements of layered air defense systems — from subsystems to integrated network software and hardware — domestically.

Görgün attributed the industry's momentum over the past 23 years to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's trust in companies and young engineers.

This trust has created a self-sufficient, sustainable ecosystem, he noted.

"We share our products with friendly and allied countries and rank in the top 10 exporters. What we've done is valuable, our achievements meaningful, but we know there's more to do. We trust our team and sector. May it be auspicious."