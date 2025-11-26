$6.5 bln worth of deals signed to bolster 'Steel Dome' air defense

$6.5 bln worth of deals signed to bolster 'Steel Dome' air defense

ANKARA
$6.5 bln worth of deals signed to bolster Steel Dome air defense

Turkish defense industry firms signed contracts worth $6.5 billion to strengthen the integrated air defense system known as "Steel Dome," aimed at enhancing layered protection capabilities.

The "Air Defense and Missile Systems Signing Ceremony," coordinated by the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), was hosted by HAVELSAN on Nov. 25, with leading sector representatives in attendance.

SSB President Haluk Görgün, SSB Vice President Hüseyin Avşar, ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol, Roketsan General Manager Murat İkinci, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) officials and industry stakeholders all participated.

During the event, contracts totaling $6.5 billion were signed.

Görgün stated that processes to turn Defense Industries Executive Committee (SSİK) decisions into contracts are progressing meticulously.

He recalled recent SSİK decisions focusing on offensive and air defense systems for the Turkish army.

"In this process, Roketsan and ASELSAN have signed contracts for advanced versions of previously delivered air defense systems — short and long-range — as well as offensive systems already in inventory."

"Our companies are working tirelessly to improve existing systems, enhance their impact, and boost our heroic army's deterrent capabilities," Görgün said.

Görgün expressed joy over the signed contracts and export successes, emphasizing Türkiye's leap in the defense industry.

He highlighted Türkiye's global role, stating that the country is now exporting some products under these global contracts.

Türkiye ranks among the top 10 defense exporters.

"While meeting air defense needs, we can export systems at various levels," he said.

Görgün said that with the Steel Dome structure, Türkiye has the capability to produce all elements of layered air defense systems — from subsystems to integrated network software and hardware — domestically.

Görgün attributed the industry's momentum over the past 23 years to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's trust in companies and young engineers.

This trust has created a self-sufficient, sustainable ecosystem, he noted.

"We share our products with friendly and allied countries and rank in the top 10 exporters. What we've done is valuable, our achievements meaningful, but we know there's more to do. We trust our team and sector. May it be auspicious."

 

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

  2. 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

    1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

  3. Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

    Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

  4. Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

    Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

  5. 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras

    2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras
Recommended
Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Economic confidence index hits highest level since March
Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October

Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October
Türkiye targets 120,000 MW in wind and solar by 2035: Minister

Türkiye targets 120,000 MW in wind and solar by 2035: Minister
VC investments focus on fintech, gaming, robotics in third quarter

VC investments focus on fintech, gaming, robotics in third quarter
Single-digit inflation remains our target: Karahan

Single-digit inflation remains our target: Karahan
Thousands rally against shady Bulgarian budget

Thousands rally against 'shady' Bulgarian budget
Mexico central bank halves 2025 growth outlook

Mexico central bank halves 2025 growth outlook
WORLD 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

A year has passed since Syrian opposition forces launched their major offensive from the rebel-held province of Idlib, a campaign that ultimately brought down Bashar al-Assad’s six-decade rule.

ECONOMY Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.3 percent in November to 99.5, the highest since March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Nov. 27.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿