$100B trade volume between Türkiye, US 'our common goal': Erdoğan

NEW YORK
The $100 billion trade volume target between Türkiye and the U.S. "continues to be our common goal," said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept 22.

Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organized by the Türkiye-US Business Council, Erdoğan said he believes Ankara and Washington will reach a $100 billion trade target with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.

Türkiye-U.S. defense industry cooperation must be freed from obstacles and restrictions as soon as possible in line with the spirit of alliance, he said.

"We expect" the momentum in bilateral ties to accelerate by exploring cooperation opportunities in sectors including energy, cyberspace, and space, Erdogan highlighted.

"We continue to take steps to strengthen a transparent, competitive, secure market environment that will make Türkiye more attractive to investors," he noted.

Türkiye's strong logistics infrastructure, modern ports, and advanced highway and railway networks make it a strategic hub for investors, he added.

The country has lifted tariffs on certain U.S. imports, including alcoholic drinks, cars, tobacco and cosmetics, its trade ministry said on Sept. 22.

It placed additional duties on a range of U.S.-origin products under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules in response to U.S. tariffs imposed in 2018 on imports of steel and aluminium.

"At this stage, as a result of the positively progressing negotiations with the United States and the consultations held within the framework of the WTO dispute settlement mechanism, including panel reports, the additional financial obligations applied to the import of certain U.S.-origin products have been terminated," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara's move comes ahead of a meeting on Sept. 25 between Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at the White House.

Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara
