Zelensky seeks further US talks as strikes continue

Zelensky seeks further US talks as strikes continue

KIEV
Zelensky seeks further US talks as strikes continue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Oct. 18 about efforts to end the war and Ukraine’s air defense needs, as Kiev and Washington remained divided over strikes on Russian oil infrastructure.

Zelensky said they reviewed recent talks between Ukrainian and American teams in Miami and were preparing their next diplomatic steps.

“A great deal depends on America’s position here. Ukraine remains ready to work constructively, honestly, and for real results,” he said.

Trump has demanded that Ukraine halt attacks on Russian refineries and waived new sanctions against Moscow. Zelensky has said Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities continued despite an energy ceasefire announced by the U.S. president.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Washington’s approach in an Oct. 18 interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” accusing European allies of helping finance Russia’s war through continued purchases of Russian goods.

Bessent put U.S. imports from Russia at $4 billion and said European purchases were more than 10 times higher. He also said European allies had rejected his request to join Washington in imposing tariffs on China and India over their purchases of Russian energy.

“So why should the U.S. bear the burden?” he asked.

Bessent also questioned why European NATO members were not supplying Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems.

Zelensky separately told Bloomberg that Washington was delaying deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles already paid for through a NATO-coordinated purchasing program. He said he had proposed suspending attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure in exchange for additional missiles to protect Ukrainian facilities.

The exchanges coincided with further attacks on both sides. Ukrainian drones struck an oil terminal and a fuel depot in St. Petersburg early on Oct. 18, causing fires, Russian officials said. Russian technology company VK said its data center in the neighboring Leningrad region was also targeted.

Russian officials reported one person killed and nine injured in and around St. Petersburg. Zelensky said Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine killed two people and injured 12, while attacks on energy facilities left tens of thousands of households without power.

Further Russian missile strikes hit Kiev late on Oct. 18 and early on Oct. 19. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a woman was killed in the first attack. Debris from the subsequent strike damaged metro infrastructure and a residential building, prompting the temporary closure of two stations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

    Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

  2. US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

    US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

  3. IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

    IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

  4. AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

    AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

  5. Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

    Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal
Recommended
Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgarias request after drone attacks

US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks
UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks

UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks
Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul
Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections
Australian MP loses leg after car attack

Australian MP loses leg after car attack
Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU

Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU
WORLD Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.
ECONOMY IEA chief sees little chance of oil market normalization next year

IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Oct. 20 that he saw little chance of a return to normal oil market conditions next year, as the ongoing Mideast war keeps prices high.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿