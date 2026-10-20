Zelensky accuses US of delaying missile deliveries

Zelensky accuses US of delaying missile deliveries

KIEV
Zelensky accuses US of delaying missile deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the United States of delaying deliveries of air defense missiles already paid for by European allies, ahead of expected peace talks with a White House envoy in Norway on Oct. 20.

Speaking to U.S. lawmakers on Oct. 19, Zelensky said a shipment of interceptor missiles was awaiting approval from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He said several European countries were also ready to transfer Patriot interceptor missiles from their own stockpiles but had yet to receive U.S. authorization.

"The missiles are ready, and they could already be in Ukraine," Zelensky said. "But unfortunately, there is still no approval."

The Ukrainian leader also said Kiev had received no early warning from its partners of recent Russian missile strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

Washington has denied restricting intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States had not suspended cooperation, while President Donald Trump denied ordering restrictions on the Starshield satellite communications network used by Ukrainian forces.

The dispute comes as White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet Zelensky and European leaders in Oslo on Oct. 20 to discuss proposals for ending the war.

Witkoff also plans to travel to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official.

Norway confirmed that Zelensky would meet Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trump, meanwhile, renewed his criticism of Zelensky on Oct. 19, suggesting that someone else should negotiate on Ukraine's behalf.

The U.S. president also said he was open to meeting Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China next month, potentially to discuss the Ukraine war. Kiev has opposed the prospect of negotiations over its future without its participation.

The latest tensions follow renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities that left more than 500,000 people without power.

A separate strike near the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed six people, including three children, Ukrainian authorities said.

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