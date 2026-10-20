World Bank seeks to boost connectivity in developing countries

WASHINGTON

A person enters the building of the Washington-based global development lender, The World Bank Group, in Washington. (AFP File Photo)



The World Bank has announced a new strategy aimed at boosting connectivity and making digital access more affordable in developing countries.

"Digital technology can help countries create jobs and make scarce resources go further," said World Bank President Ajay Banga.

"Realizing that potential requires a comprehensive approach, from reliable connectivity and affordable devices to digital skills and useful services," he added in a statement.

Developing countries face a crunch with limited resources and a rising need for employment, the Washington-headquartered institution said.

While 1.2 billion people are set to reach working age in such countries over the next 10-15 years, these economies are projected to create just 420 million or so jobs.

The bank's strategy aims to support infrastructure for connectivity and lower the cost of entry-level smartphone and broadband services.

It also wants to widen access to digital services and look into targeted uses of artificial intelligence.

The bank said only 23 percent of people in low-income countries used the Internet, a stark contrast against 94 percent in high-income countries.