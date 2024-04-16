Woman, 5 children dead after boat capsizes in Indian Kashmir

Woman, 5 children dead after boat capsizes in Indian Kashmir

SRINAGAR
Woman, 5 children dead after boat capsizes in Indian Kashmir

A woman and five children were killed after a boat ferrying them across a swollen river capsized in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescuers in rubber boats joined by marine commandos and divers were searching for three others believed to have been aboard.

Residents said the remaining missing were schoolchildren on their way to class when the boat overturned in the Jhelum river in the city of Srinagar.

"Six died in the accident, another six were rescued and three are still missing," Srinagar district magistrate Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat told AFP.

"Our information so far is that 15 people were on the boat," he said.

Three of those rescued were being treated at a hospital and the other three were sent home, Bhat said.

Residents had initially reported to local disaster management field personnel that 26 people were on the boat.

"It turned out that probably not all of them had boarded," a top official in Kashmir told AFP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Grief-stricken relatives gathered at the banks of the river as news of the accident spread.

Huge crowds joined funeral prayers in Srinagar to mourn the deaths, among them a woman and her two sons along with three other children.

All of the children aboard were aged between 10 and 16, residents told AFP.

The river was swollen after days of rain across the Himalayan Kashmir valley.

The small vessel had no motor but its crew propelled it between the riverbanks by pulling a rope fixed at both ends.

Witnesses said the rope snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water, sending the boat crashing against a pillar of a partially built footbridge nearby.

Kashmir's top political official Manoj Sinha said in a post on social media platform X that "all possible help" was being provided to relatives of those who died.

Many office workers and schoolchildren take a boat across the river in the morning to avoid road traffic.

Accidents are common on the treacherous roads of the mountainous region but passenger boat disasters are rare.

sank,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraines Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

    Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

  2. Türkiye, US talk ahead of Erdoğan’s expected visit to Washington

    Türkiye, US talk ahead of Erdoğan’s expected visit to Washington

  3. UN agency says 'no significant change' in Gaza aid

    UN agency says 'no significant change' in Gaza aid

  4. US says 'will not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran

    US says 'will not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran

  5. Putin urges restraint in call with Iran's Raisi

    Putin urges restraint in call with Iran's Raisi
Recommended
Ukraines Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law
UN agency says no significant change in Gaza aid

UN agency says 'no significant change' in Gaza aid
US says will not hesitate to tighten sanctions on Iran

US says 'will not hesitate' to tighten sanctions on Iran
Putin urges restraint in call with Irans Raisi

Putin urges restraint in call with Iran's Raisi
Scholz urges China to use Russia influence to end Ukraine war

Scholz urges China to use Russia 'influence' to end Ukraine war
UN agency finds unexploded 1,000-pound bombs in Gaza schools

UN agency finds unexploded 1,000-pound bombs in Gaza schools
WORLD Ukraines Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukraine's Zelensky signs mobilisation bill into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a controversial mobilisation bill aimed at boosting troop numbers, parliament said Tuesday.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿