Wind power could save Türkiye $4 billion a year in gas imports, industry group says

Wind power could save Türkiye $4 billion a year in gas imports, industry group says

ISTANBUL
Wind power could save Türkiye $4 billion a year in gas imports, industry group says

(AP Photo)

Türkiye’s current wind power capacity could help the country save nearly $4 billion annually in natural gas imports, according to İbrahim Erden, chairman of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB).

Erden said that every 1,000 megawatts of installed wind power capacity reduces natural gas imports by about $250 million per year based on current energy prices.

“Türkiye’s wind power capacity, which exceeds 16 gigawatts, provides the opportunity to save nearly $4 billion annually in natural gas imports at current energy prices,” he said.

Erden noted that renewable energy sources have accounted for more than 40 percent of Türkiye’s electricity generation in recent years, with the share exceeding 60 percent in the first eight months of this year.

He also said global wind power installations increased by 165,000 megawatts last year, of which 2,000 megawatts were added in Türkiye.

Recalling that Türkiye raised its combined wind and solar installed capacity target for 2035 to 120 gigawatts in 2024, Erden said TÜREB aims for wind power to account for 48 gigawatts of that total.

According to Erden, Türkiye needs to add around 8,000 megawatts of new wind and solar capacity annually to reach the 120-gigawatt target by 2035.

He added that if the country’s wind power capacity reaches the 48-gigawatt level targeted by TÜREB, electricity generation from wind would roughly triple, and the reduction in natural gas imports could reach approximately $10 billion to $12 billion per year under current price and production assumptions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

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