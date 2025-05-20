WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

GENEVA
WHO assembly adopts pandemic agreement

The U.N. health agency on Tuesday adopted a landmark Pandemic Agreement on tackling future health crises, struck after more than three years of negotiations sparked by the Covid-19 crisis.

The accord aims to prevent the disjointed response and international disarray that surrounded the Covid-19 pandemic, by improving global coordination and surveillance, and access to vaccines, in any future pandemics.

The World Health Organization's decision-making annual assembly adopted the plan on Tuesday at its Geneva headquarters.

"It's an historic day," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told AFP after the vote.

The text of the agreement was finalised by consensus last month, following multiple rounds of tense negotiations.

The United States pulled out of those talks, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw his country from the WHO, a process that takes one year to complete.

"The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our member states to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement," Tedros said in a statement.

"The agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats.

"It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during Covid-19."

The agreement aims to better detect and combat pandemics by focusing on greater international coordination and surveillance, and more equitable access to vaccines and treatments.

The negotiations grew tense amid disagreements between wealthy and developing countries, with the latter feeling cut off from access to vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agreement faced opposition from those who thought it would encroach on state sovereignty.

Countries have until May 2026 to thrash out the details of the agreement's Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing mechanism.

The PABS mechanism deals with sharing access to pathogens with pandemic potential, and then sharing of benefits derived from them: vaccines, tests and treatments.

Once the PABS system is finalised, the agreement can then be ratified. Sixty ratifications are required for the treaty to enter into force.

Precious Matsoso of South Africa, and France's ambassador for global health Anne-Claire Amprou, co-chaired the talks process that led to the agreement.

"It is intended to create a rules-based, future-proof system that will stand the test of time. It does not, and will not, undermine the sovereignty of countries," she told the assembly on Monday.

"In a time of growing geopolitical tensions and seismic changes, this agreement is proof that the world is still together."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
LATEST NEWS

  1. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

  2. Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

    Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

  3. New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

    New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

  4. Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches

    Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches

  5. Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks

    Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks
Recommended
Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia
Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks

Kremlin denies dragging out Ukraine peace talks
England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program

England to launch gonorrhea vaccination program
Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan

Six killed in school bus bombing in Pakistan
Macron chairs meeting on Muslim Brotherhood threat

Macron chairs meeting on Muslim Brotherhood 'threat'
MSF says Israel allowing ridiculously inadequate amount of aid into Gaza

MSF says Israel allowing 'ridiculously inadequate' amount of aid into Gaza
WORLD Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

Small Indian grocery shops and major online fashion retailers have launched a widespread boycott of Turkish products, ranging from chocolates and jams to clothing and cosmetics.
ECONOMY Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

The leading Turkish telecom company Turkcell has announced that its subsidiary, TDC Veri Hizmetleri (TDC), has secured 100 million euros in murabaha financing through a strategic agreement with Emirates NBD Bank.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿