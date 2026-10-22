Türkiye launches cybersecurity scans after critical PHP flaws

ANKARA

Türkiye has launched nationwide cybersecurity assessments and issued urgent advisories to public agencies and private enterprises following the discovery of critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a core programming language underlying millions of websites and online services.

Governments and companies around the world shut down websites as they raced on Oct. 22 to protect themselves from hacks after artificial intelligence uncovered critical flaws in PHP.

PHP helps run about 70 percent of the world’s websites, from online stores and news outlets to government services, according to Wiz Research, one of the cybersecurity firms that found the two flaws.

Created in the early 1990s, PHP originally stood for “personal home page” but now means “hypertext preprocessor” and sits underneath popular web design platforms.

Türkiye’s Presidency of Cybersecurity warned that the vulnerabilities, dubbed “PHP2Shell,” could enable attackers to execute malicious code remotely without authentication under certain conditions, potentially compromising sensitive information and disrupting digital services.

The agency also circulated an emergency security advisory via the Cyber Incident Response Teams (SOME) Communication Platform, detailing technical and administrative precautions for government bodies, private-sector organizations and operators of critical infrastructure.

The body said it was closely tracking developments and coordinating preventive action with relevant institutions to safeguard Türkiye’s digital infrastructure and maintain the uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

PHP programmers released a fix on Oct. 21, and the U.S. National Security Agency told organizations to patch their sites immediately or pull vulnerable systems offline, a call echoed by authorities from Japan to the European Union.

A platform affiliated with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology urged the same, warning of “two critical remote code execution vulnerabilities with severe impact” in PHP.