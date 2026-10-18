Vietnam signs free trade deal with four European nations

Vietnam signs free trade deal with four European nations

HANOI
Vietnam signs free trade deal with four European nations

AFP Photo

Vietnam and four European nations outside the EU signed a free trade agreement in Hanoi yesterday, seeking to diversify their markets as US tariffs disrupt global commerce.

The deal, between Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economy and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, eliminates or reduces customs duties, including on imports of industrial, fish and agricultural products.

The deal was signed in the capital in the presence of Vietnam's top leader To Lam and representatives of EFTA governments.

Vietnam and EFTA concluded negotiations in July, more than a decade after the free trade talks officially began in 2012.

The parties relaunched negotiations in September last year, after they had stalled since 2018.

The agreement covers trade in goods and services, intellectual property rights, trade remedies and sustainable development, among other areas, both parties say.

Bilateral trade between the EFTA and Vietnam last year was valued at 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion), according to the association.

Electrical and mechanical machinery, fish and pharmaceutical products were the EFTA nations' top exports to Vietnam last year.

Machinery, footwear and apparel were manufacturing hub Vietnam's major exports to the EFTA.

The association was created as a counterpart to the European Economic Community, precursor of the European Union which its four member states are close to but have not joined.

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