Vance declines to endorse Netanyahu ahead of Israeli vote

Vance declines to endorse Netanyahu ahead of Israeli vote

WASHINGTON
Vance declines to endorse Netanyahu ahead of Israeli vote

 

U.S. Vice President JD Vance declined on Oct. 19 to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection, a day after President Donald Trump backed him ahead of the Oct. 27 vote.

Speaking to journalist Mark Halperin aboard Air Force Two, Vance said his focus was on the U.S. midterm elections.

“I endorse American candidates,” he said. “I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

Vance said he was neither for nor against endorsing Netanyahu, while praising the influence of Trump’s political endorsements.

Trump gave Netanyahu his “Complete and Total Endorsement” in an Oct. 18 post on Truth Social, praising his leadership and their partnership against Iran. He told Israelis that Netanyahu “will never let you down.”

Trump had previously avoided endorsing Netanyahu, telling Time magazine earlier this month that he was no longer involved in Israeli politics.

Vance traveled to Budapest earlier this year to support Hungary’s then prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who also had Trump’s backing. Orbán’s party subsequently lost the election.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Oct. 19, Axios reported, citing two informed sources.

Opinion polls suggest Netanyahu’s governing coalition could fall short of a parliamentary majority. Opposition parties also face difficulties assembling a governing coalition, with leading contenders ruling out support from Arab parties.

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