US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

WASHINGTON
US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel.

Washington is targeting "16 individuals and two entities enabling Iran's UAV production, including engine types that power Iran's Shahed variant UAVs, which were used in the April 13 attack," the Treasury Department said in a statement, referring to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle program.

Tehran launched its first ever direct military attack on Israel late Saturday in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus — widely blamed on Israel — that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two generals.

The large-scale attack involved more than 300 drones and missiles, most of which were shot down by Israel and its allies including Washington and London, causing little damage.

In response to the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country reserves the right to protect itself.

"Today, we are holding Iran accountable — imposing new sanctions and export controls," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran," he continued.

"And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran's destabilizing military programs."

Britain is also imposing sanctions "targeting several Iranian military organizations, individuals and entities involved in Iran's UAV and ballistic missile industries," the Treasury Department statement said.

 Sanctions target steel industry 

Alongside its sanctions against Iran's UAV program, the U.S. also targeted five companies providing parts for Iran's steel industry, and an automaker involved in providing "material support" to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Iran's metals sector generates the equivalent of several billion dollars in revenue annually, with the majority coming from steel exports," the Treasury Department said.

"We are taking swift and decisive action to respond to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, according to the statement.

"We're using Treasury's economic tools to degrade and disrupt key aspects of Iran's malign activity, including its UAV program and the revenue the regime generates to support its terrorism," she continued.

"We will continue to deploy our sanctions authority to counter Iran with further actions in the days and weeks ahead," she added.

US, UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

    US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

  2. UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

    UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

  3. Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

    Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

  4. Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

    Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

  5. Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

    Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'
Recommended
UN chief warns Mideast on brink of full-scale regional conflict

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'
Taliban pull two TV channels for violating Islamic values

Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine wont change military situation

Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation
Human cases of bird flu an enormous concern: WHO

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid

Blinken, Ukraine FM stress urgency of Congress backing aid
Iran tells US it does not seek expansion of tensions

Iran tells US it does not seek 'expansion of tensions'
WORLD US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Irans drone program

US, UK unveil sweeping sanctions on Iran's drone program

The United States and Britain announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone program on Thursday, in response to its weekend attack against Israel.
ECONOMY Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a U.S. court earlier this year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿