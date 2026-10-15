US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

WASHINGTON
US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

U.S. wholesale inflation surged past analysts' expectations in September, marking its biggest year-on-year jump since 2022 as gasoline prices rocketed due to the war with Iran, government data showed on Oct. 15.

The latest numbers, coming a day after hotter-than-anticipated consumer inflation, underscore the challenges that President Donald Trump faces in cooling prices and winning over cost-weary voters in November's midterm elections.

The Producer Price Index was up 6.3 percent from a year ago last month, according to the Labor Department, significantly above the 5.5 percent expected in a forecast published by MarketWatch.

The acceleration from August was also the biggest year-on-year jump since December 2022, the department said.

On a month-on-month basis, PPI rose by 1.3 percent, a sharp increase from the 0.5 percent rate seen in August.

Half of the September increase for goods costs can be "traced to prices for gasoline, which jumped 20.3 percent," the report said.

"The indexes for diesel fuel, fresh and dry vegetables, jet fuel, residential electric power, and crude petroleum also rose," it added.

A day prior, government data showed that the consumer price index -- a key gauge of inflation -- climbed more than expected to 3.7 percent in September.

Still, U.S. consumer spending appears to be holding up, even as households feel the pinch from price hikes.

A separate Commerce Department report on Thursday showed that retail sales grew by 0.8 percent month-on-month in September.

The numbers, which are adjusted for seasonal changes but not inflation, likely reflect the sharp price hikes in energy costs, however.

Spending continued to rise at restaurants and bars, and sharply rose at gasoline stations.

US, Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

  2. Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

    Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

  3. Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

    Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

  4. Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

    Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

  5. Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident

    Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident
Recommended
UK economy unexpectedly grew in August ahead of budget

UK economy unexpectedly grew in August ahead of budget
Türkiye’s budget posts 532 billion lira deficit in September

Türkiye’s budget posts 532 billion lira deficit in September
Türkiye’s electric car fleet nears 500,000

Türkiye’s electric car fleet nears 500,000
Turkish authotiries track overseas assets in fund probe

Turkish authotiries track overseas assets in fund probe
Brazils Congress approves shorter workweek

Brazil's Congress approves shorter workweek
UNDP chief sounds alarm on growing poverty after Iran war shock

UNDP chief sounds alarm on growing poverty after Iran war shock
WORLD Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s lawmakers on Oct. 15 voted overwhelmingly against Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister, as was widely expected amid a deadlock in efforts to form a government following September elections.
ECONOMY US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

U.S. wholesale inflation surged past analysts' expectations in September, marking its biggest year-on-year jump since 2022 as gasoline prices rocketed due to the war with Iran, government data showed on Oct. 15.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿