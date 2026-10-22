US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

WASHINGTON, DC
US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

An Iranian actor wearing a mask depicting US President Donald Trump is seen inside a mock prison cell installed onto a street billboard at Tajrish Square in Tehran on October 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.

Citing U.S. officials and other people briefed on the deliberations, the newspaper reported that the two militaries have stepped up exercises, including flights over Iraq to practice strike maneuvers.

Potential targets could include Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile and drone arsenal and energy infrastructure, according to the report.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss possible new strikes, the newspaper reported.

Plans to target Iran’s nuclear program could include a strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried site, according to the Times.

The report said it is far from certain that Trump will approve the strikes, noting that he has repeatedly vetoed plans to return to major combat this year.

Earlier this month, Trump said the U.S. would not attack Iran before the midterm elections because the two sides were engaged in “productive discussions.”

A White House official told the Times that the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist,” adding that Trump is keeping all options on the table to ensure Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed in June by the U.S. and Iran following Pakistani and Qatari mediation has since stalled amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

US,

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