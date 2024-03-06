US encourages N Korea to allow more foreigners in

WASHINGTON
The United States on Tuesday encouraged reclusive North Korea to open its borders to humanitarian workers and ease some of the world's strictest Covid-era restrictions.

Germany and Britain have reportedly sent inspection teams to see embassies in Pyongyang shuttered since the pandemic, a first step toward reopening them.

"There were reports of some European delegations being able to go back into the country, so we welcome those developments," Jung Pak, the State Department's pointperson on North Korea, said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"We would also encourage the DPRK to further open its borders, in particular to allow for humanitarian cooperation," she said, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pak said that humanitarian groups had "really good people" working on North Korea not connected to politics.

"We want to make sure that children are vaccinated, that the health systems are in order," she said.

Tensions have remained high with North Korea, which has carried out a slew of missile tests and rejected offers by President Joe Biden's administration for dialogue.

North Korea earlier Tuesday said that the United States and South Korea would pay a "dear price" over large-scale military exercises starting this week.

Pak reiterated the U.S. stance that it has no hostile intention toward Kim Jong Un's state, which has tested nuclear weapons.

"The U.S.-ROK exercises are purely defensive, and they are in response to the threats in the region," she said, using the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.

