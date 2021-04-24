US approves restart of J&J Covid vaccinations

  • April 24 2021 09:45:00

US approves restart of J&J Covid vaccinations

WASHINGTON- Agence France-Presse
US approves restart of J&J Covid vaccinations

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations can restart, U.S. health regulators said on April 23, after the shots’ rollout was paused due to worries over blood clotting.

Health authorities in the United States on April 14 proposed a halt on the vaccine following instances of severe blood clots among a handful of the millions of Americans who received the vaccine.

The news came shortly after an expert panel recommended lifting the pause because the shots benefits exceeded possible dangers.

"We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," said Janet Woodcock, head of Food and Drug Administration in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC head Rochelle Walensky said "exceptionally rare events" of clotting were identified, adding that regulators will continue to monitor the rollout of the vaccines.

According to data presented Friday, of 3.9 million women who got the Johnson & Johnson shot, 15 developed serious blood clots and three died.

The majority of the confirmed cases, 13 of the 15, was aged under 50 years old. There were no reported cases among men.

Europe’s medicines regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine.

The regulator said its safety committee "concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information" for the J&J shot.

US, johnson and johnson,

WORLD ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

    Minister warns of tighter restrictions against coronavirus

  2. Turkish, US presidents agree on greater cooperation

    Turkish, US presidents agree on greater cooperation

  3. Sinkholes fill Turkey’s breadbasket in drought

    Sinkholes fill Turkey’s breadbasket in drought

  4. Rich historical sites in southeast Turkey draw tourists

    Rich historical sites in southeast Turkey draw tourists

  5. Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud

    Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss over huge fraud
Recommended
ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings
Three detained after police worker stabbed to death near Paris

Three detained after police worker stabbed to death near Paris
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts
Record infections overwhelm India’s hospitals

Record infections overwhelm India’s hospitals
At least 100 migrants killed in Mediterranean

At least 100 migrants killed in Mediterranean
Biden cranks up US ambition as summit lifts climate hopes

Biden cranks up US ambition as summit lifts climate hopes
WORLD ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

ASEAN leaders meet Myanmar coup leader amid killings

Southeast Asian leaders met Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia on April 24 and were expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.
ECONOMY Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkey blocks bank accounts of Vebitcoin

Turkish financial crimes watchdog on late on April 23 blocked all bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin in the country.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 