Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

LEIPZIG
Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

A previously unknown piece of music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was probably in his early teens has been uncovered at a library in Germany, researchers said on Sept. 19.

The piece dates to the mid- to late-1760s and consists of seven miniature movements for a string trio lasting around 12 minutes, the Leipzig Municipal Libraries said in a statement.

Born in 1756, Mozart was a child prodigy and began composing at a very early age under his father's guidance.

Researchers discovered the work at the city's music library while compiling the latest edition of the so-called Koechel catalogue, the definitive archive of Mozart's musical works.

The newly discovered manuscript was not penned by Mozart himself but is believed to be a copy made in around 1780, the researchers said.

The piece was performed by a string trio at the unveiling of the new Koechel catalogue in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

It will receive its German premiere at the Leipzig Opera on Sept. 21.

The piece is referred to as "Ganz kleine Nachtmusik" in the new Koechel catalogue, according to the Leipzig libraries.

The manuscript consists of dark brown ink on medium-white handmade paper and the parts are individually bound, they said.

The Koechel catalogue describes the piece as "preserved in a single source, in which the attribution of the author suggests that the work was written before Mozart's first trip to Italy," according to the municipal libraries.

found,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

    Erdoğan heads to New York to address UN General Assembly

  2. Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

    Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

  3. Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

    Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

  4. Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

    Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

  5. Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

    Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany
Recommended
Gladiator tomb reused for later burials unearthed at Ayasuluk Hill

Gladiator tomb reused for later burials unearthed at Ayasuluk Hill
YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators

YouTube launches new TV-focused tools for creators
Locally inspired, stylized and tasty

Locally inspired, stylized and tasty
Movie based on The Sims video games in development

Movie based on 'The Sims' video games in development
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin debuts on Dancing with the Stars

'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin debuts on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Festival to bring music and sports together

Festival to bring music and sports together
WORLD Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Harris slams Trump for hypocrisy on abortion as US starts voting

Kamala Harris on Friday attacked Republican rival Donald Trump and his party as "hypocrites" over abortion, as the first voters cast their ballots for November's knife-edge U.S. election.
ECONOMY Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿