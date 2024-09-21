Unknown Mozart string trio discovered in Germany

LEIPZIG

A previously unknown piece of music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was probably in his early teens has been uncovered at a library in Germany, researchers said on Sept. 19.

The piece dates to the mid- to late-1760s and consists of seven miniature movements for a string trio lasting around 12 minutes, the Leipzig Municipal Libraries said in a statement.

Born in 1756, Mozart was a child prodigy and began composing at a very early age under his father's guidance.

Researchers discovered the work at the city's music library while compiling the latest edition of the so-called Koechel catalogue, the definitive archive of Mozart's musical works.

The newly discovered manuscript was not penned by Mozart himself but is believed to be a copy made in around 1780, the researchers said.

The piece was performed by a string trio at the unveiling of the new Koechel catalogue in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

It will receive its German premiere at the Leipzig Opera on Sept. 21.

The piece is referred to as "Ganz kleine Nachtmusik" in the new Koechel catalogue, according to the Leipzig libraries.

The manuscript consists of dark brown ink on medium-white handmade paper and the parts are individually bound, they said.

The Koechel catalogue describes the piece as "preserved in a single source, in which the attribution of the author suggests that the work was written before Mozart's first trip to Italy," according to the municipal libraries.