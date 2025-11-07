UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

The U.K. lifted a series of sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his interior minister on Nov. 7, a day after the U.N. Security Council voted for the same decision before the Syrian leader is set to arrive in the U.S. for a historic visit to the White House.

The U.S. resolution to drop U.N. sanctions tied to al-Sharaa and Syria’s Interior Minister Anas Hasan Khattab, stemming from their ties to the al-Qaida militant group, was adopted with 14 members in support. China abstained from the vote.

“With the adoption of this text, the council is sending a strong political signal that recognizes Syria is in a new era since Assad and his associates were toppled in December 2024,” Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said in his statement after the vote, referring to longtime autocratic leader Bashar al-Assad.

American officials pushed to pass the resolution before on Nov. 10, when President Donald Trump is expected to host Sharaa in the first visit by a Syrian president to Washington since the country gained independence in 1946.

Britain also said in a notice on the government's website that it was also lifting sanctions on Sharaa and Khattab.

"I think he's doing a very good job," Trump said later on Nov. 6 of Sharaa.

"It's a tough neighborhood, and he's a tough guy, but I got along with him very well. And a lot of progress has been made with Syria."

Sharaa also praised the decision, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

“It’s unreasonable for a head of state to remain sanctioned while maintaining extensive relations with all these countries involved,” Sharaa said.

The president credited several states for supporting the diplomatic efforts that led to the sanctions being lifted on Syria, including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Türkiye also welcomed the decision to delist Shara and Hattab from its sanctions list.

“We will continue to support this and similar steps aimed at remedying the negative legacy of the previous period on the current Syrian administration and its people, in this context, fully lifting sanctions, facilitating Syria's integration into the international community and ensuring sustainable stability and development in the country," said Öncü Keçeli, Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

But China remained skeptical of the effort. Fu Cong, Chinese ambassador to the U.N., said that while Beijing supports the Syrian people, the U.S. proposal did not adequately address “the legitimate concerns of all parties” regarding counterterrorism and security in Syria.

Trump: Iran seeks lifting of US sanctions

Meanwhile, Trump said that Iran has been asking if U.S. sanctions against the country can be lifted.

"Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy U.S. sanctions and it makes it really hard for them to do what they'd like to be able to do,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“And I'm open to hearing that, and we'll see what happens, but I would be open to it," he said.

