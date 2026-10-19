UN biodiversity summit opens

UN biodiversity summit opens

YEREVAN
UN biodiversity summit opens

Armenia is hosting the UN COP17 biodiversity talks in its capital Yerevan. (AFP Photo)

Nearly 200 nations kicked off crucial U.N. biodiversity talks in Armenia on Oct. 19 as governments face pressure to salvage a landmark nature pact whose goals are slipping out of reach.

Most countries joined a historic call four years ago to halt and reverse the destruction of nature by 2030 but governments have been slow to act on these pledges.

Many goals of the so-called “Paris Agreement for Nature” are falling behind, including a centerpiece commitment to protect 30 percent of Earth’s land and oceans.

Some of the toughest objectives of the pact, such as cutting subsidies for fossil fuels and other powerful industries, have made little progress.

Armenian Environment Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, who is presiding over the political negotiations known as COP17, said nations had “a unique chance to correct the course” in Yerevan. “Over the next two weeks our task will be to bridge the differences, build consensus and ensure that COP17 deliver results commensurate with the urgency of the challenges before us,” he said at the summit’s opening session.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

    Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

  2. US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

    US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

  3. IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

    IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

  4. AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

    AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

  5. Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

    Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal
Recommended
Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgarias request after drone attacks

US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks
UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks

UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks
Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul

Greece to shut 187 military camps in major defense overhaul
Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections

Mideast standoff awaits Israeli, US elections
Australian MP loses leg after car attack

Australian MP loses leg after car attack
Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU

Black Sea strikes fueling global food ‘storm’: EU
WORLD Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.
ECONOMY IEA chief sees little chance of oil market normalization next year

IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Oct. 20 that he saw little chance of a return to normal oil market conditions next year, as the ongoing Mideast war keeps prices high.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿