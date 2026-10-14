Uludağ plans shift toward year-round tourism

BURSA

An aerial view shows hotels and forested slopes on Uludağ in northwestern Türkiye. (AA Photo)

Uludağ, one of Türkiye’s best-known mountain tourism destinations located in the northwestern province of Bursa, is moving toward a year-round tourism model under new conservation-oriented planning measures.

According to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the new plans create a framework to upgrade infrastructure, safeguard the mountain’s natural environment, and expand tourism beyond winter skiing.

Under the plans, designated parking areas have been arranged to prevent disorderly parking from obstructing traffic and snow-clearing operations. Vehicle access will also be controlled, while a nearly 4-kilometer pedestrian route separated from the roadway has been created to improve visitor safety.

Existing lodging zones have been downsized and reorganized, with two former hotel sites spanning a total of 6,100 square meters repurposed for cultural facilities. Following the demolition of the vacated buildings, the new sites will host exhibitions, conferences, concerts, and other public events.”

Another hotel site covering 5,700 square meters, where evacuation procedures are continuing, has been designated as a recreation area for public use.

The plans also provide for thematic areas designed to raise visitors’ ecological awareness and designated urban design zones intended to ensure that new developments are compatible with Uludağ’s natural and cultural heritage.

To extend tourism throughout the year and encourage high-altitude sports training camps, the plan includes an outdoor sports area covering approximately 19.25 hectares, or 192,500 square meters.

Uludağ Area Director Candemir Zoroğlu said the initiative aimed to transform the mountain into a safe, orderly tourism destination that operates throughout the year while preserving its natural character.

Structures posing risks to life and property within the directorate’s jurisdiction will be removed following the necessary assessments and legal procedures, Zoroğlu said, adding that the measures would also address uncontrolled construction, irregular parking and practices threatening pedestrian safety. He stressed that the planning and implementation measures were limited to the area under the Uludağ Area Directorate’s authority and did not involve interventions in the national park.

The next stage will focus on coordinated management under an Uludağ Area Management Plan, including guidelines for environmental cleanliness, ski-slope safety and tourism standards.

Authorities say the broader objective is to develop tourism in line with the mountain’s carrying capacity, protect its natural and cultural assets and provide higher-quality services throughout all 12 months of the year.