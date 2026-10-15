Zelensky says will keep hitting Russian refineries

KIEV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would resume hitting Russian oil refineries and adopted a noticeably more defiant tone towards U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview published on Oct. 15 by the Financial Times.



Since Trump returned to power, Washington’s support for Ukraine has fluctuated alongside his unexpected social media remarks, which have often taken Moscow and Kiev by surprise.



Trump last week unilaterally announced an “energy ceasefire” that was never publicly confirmed, and Moscow continued striking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.



But after a wave of renewed Russian strikes on facilities on Oct. 14, Zelensky told the FT: “The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done.”



Russia said on Oct. 15 that Ukraine had attacked an oil refinery in Ryazan, south of the capital, Moscow.



Since Russia launched its invasion in 2022, Ukraine has faced repeated strikes on its power infrastructure and gradually expanded what it says are retaliatory strikes into Russian territory, including on refineries.



Trump criticized the attacks, especially after he struck a surprise diesel deal with Moscow and ordered Ukraine to stop targeting Russian refineries.



Zelensky said Ukraine paused the strikes for several days, despite Russian claims, denied by Kiev, that Ukraine attempted to target refineries during that period.



Despite complying, Zelensky said Ukraine saw its access to key U.S. military capabilities and intelligence restricted.



Starshield, the satellite network built on Starlink and used by militaries, was slowed over on Oct. 14.

“It was not a technical problem, it was the will,” Zelensky told the FT.



He also warned of a “dangerous” cutting off of intelligence sharing with Kiev, which relies heavily on early warnings to protect its cities from Russian air attacks.



Fears that Washington could curb intelligence cooperation had already surfaced after a public clash between Trump and Zelensky early in Trump’s presidency.



The Ukrainian presidency has since worked to smooth relations with Washington, trying to adapt to Trump’s fluctuating stances.



In the interview, Zelensky made a pointed comment about the relationship between Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Trump “speaks about it openly and loudly that he loves such people and he respects such people. Because for him people who can be leaders 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, it means they can be very strong”, he said.



Zelensky also urged the United States not to stand with the aggressor on Oct. 15, calling for “honesty.”



“We need HONESTY from our partners about this war: It is important that everyone in America stand not with the aggressor, but with our efforts to protect lives, end this war, and guarantee security,” Zelensky said on social media.