Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

KIEV
Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine said on Tuesday that a Russian overnight drone strike had killed a family of four in the northeastern Sumy region.

Oleg Grygorov, the head of the regional military administration, said Russian forces had hit a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna, in the Krasnopillia community.

"A couple with two young children lived in this house. Unfortunately, no one managed to escape," Grygorov wrote on the Telegram platform.

"Rescuers (recovered) the bodies of four deceased people from under the rubble - parents and their sons, six and four years old," he said.

"This is a terrible and irreparable loss for the entire community and the region."

Russia's defense ministry said it had "intercepted and destroyed" 81 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The governor of Volgograd, Andrey Bocharov, said the Russian military had repelled a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack over the southern region.

"According to preliminary information, there was no damage to structures or injuries," Bocharov said.

On Sunday, a massive Russian drone and missile attack against Ukraine lasting 12 hours killed at least four people in the capital Kiev, including a 12-year-old girl, and left dozens injured across the country.

Ukraine said it had been targeted by 595 drones and 48 missiles that night, most of which were shot down by air defenses.

The fighting in Ukraine is essentially taking place in the east and Russia controls about a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called up 135,000 men for routine military service, the country's biggest autumn conscription drive since 2016.

Conscripts are expected to serve for a year at a military base inside Russia, not to fight in Ukraine, although there have been reports of conscripted men being sent to the front line.

Since launching his full-scale military assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has put Russia on a war footing, boosting military spending to levels unseen since the Soviet era and expanding the size of the army.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house
LATEST NEWS

  1. German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

    German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

  2. General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

    General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

  3. Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

    Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

  4. China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

    China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

  5. Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles

    Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles
Recommended
German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house
Zelensky warns situation critical as nuclear plant off grid for a week

Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
US appeals court hears case of Turkish student detained over Gaza op-ed

US appeals court hears case of Turkish student detained over Gaza op-ed
Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial

Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals
EU leaders plot defense boost in shadow of Denmark drones

EU leaders plot defense boost in shadow of Denmark drones
With all-or-nothing Gaza plan, Trump turns tables for Israel

With all-or-nothing Gaza plan, Trump turns tables for Israel
WORLD German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

Large numbers of police descended on an apartment building in the German city of Munich Wednesday after a fire broke out inside, followed by loud explosions.
ECONOMY General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

Greece ground to a halt on Wednesday in a 24-hour general strike against plans by the conservative government to introduce a 13-hour workday.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿