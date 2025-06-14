Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

KIEV
Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap — the fourth one in a week — the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.

"We continue to take our people out of Russian captivity. This is the fourth exchange in a week," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

"In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements... another group of Russian servicemen was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Kiev also said it had received another batch of 1,200 unidentified bodies from Russia, which it said Russia claimed "belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel," as part of the Istanbul agreements as well.

Ukraine did not say whether it returned any bodies to Russia.

Photos published by Zelensky on Telegram showed men of various ages, mostly with shaved heads, wearing camouflage and draped in Ukrainian flags.

Some were injured, others disembarked from buses and hugged those welcoming them, or were seen calling someone by phone, sometimes covering their faces or smiling.

Moscow's defence ministry released its own video showing men in uniforms holding Russian flags, clapping and chanting "Russia, Russia", "glory to Russia" and "hooray", some raising their fists in the air.

The exchange came as Russia repeatedly rejected ceasefire calls and intensified its offensive along the front line, and especially in the northeastern Sumy region, where it seeks to establish a "buffer zone" to protect its Kursk region, previously partly occupied by Ukraine.

Zelensky claimed Russia's advance on Sumy was stopped, adding that Kiev's forces have managed to retake one village.

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia was using 53,000 men in the Sumy operation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike
Cambodia seeks ICJ help over Thai border dispute

Cambodia seeks ICJ help over Thai border dispute
French ex-president stripped of Legion of Honor

French ex-president stripped of Legion of Honor
Putin says Russia is ready for next round of Ukraine talks

Putin says Russia is ready for next round of Ukraine talks
US police hunt gunman after state lawmaker killed, another hurt

US police hunt gunman after state lawmaker killed, another hurt
Waves of protesters flood US streets against king Trump

Waves of protesters flood US streets against 'king' Trump
Israel keeps up Iran strikes after deadly missile barrage

Israel keeps up Iran strikes after deadly missile barrage
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿