U2 frontman Bono releases memoir ‘Surrender’

U2 frontman Bono releases memoir ‘Surrender’

NEW YORK
U2 frontman Bono releases memoir ‘Surrender’

U2’s Bono on Nov. 1 released his memoirSurrender,” detailing the journey from his youth in Dublin to fronting one of the world’s most prominent rock bands.

The introspective book is organized across 40 different U2 songs, including 40 original drawings.

The 62-year-old artist born Paul David Hewson is a long-time humanitarian well-known for lending his voice to a variety of causes, including the fight against poverty and AIDS.

In his more than 500-page book, Bono delves in to those ambitions but also his growth as a teenager struck by tragedy - his mother died suddenly when he was 14 - and an account of his heart operation in 2016.

He also waxes on the perplexities and finer points of songwriting, and “the pseudo-religious part of being a rock star, how we put the messy in messianic.”

“U2’s music was never really rock ’n’ roll,” he writes in the book. “Under its contemporary skin it’s opera -- a big music, big emotions unlocked in the pop music of the day.”

The rocker is promoting the memoir with a 14-date book tour entitled “Stories of Surrender,” which kicks off in New York this week and includes stops in Chicago, London, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and, of course, Dublin.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs,” Bono said in a statement when the book’s publication was announced earlier this year.

“Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept,” he continued. “I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist.”

“Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress... With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

ECONOMY Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

    Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

  2. Three Istanbul venues enter ‘loudest stadiums of Europe’ list

    Three Istanbul venues enter ‘loudest stadiums of Europe’ list

  3. Libya aims to nearly double oil output by 2027: NOC head

    Libya aims to nearly double oil output by 2027: NOC head

  4. China imposes Covid lockdown on area around iPhone factory

    China imposes Covid lockdown on area around iPhone factory

  5. Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye

    Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye
Recommended
Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye

Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye
Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day

Blue whales eat 10 million pieces of microplastic a day
Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano

Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano
Punk poet Patti Smith says writing is her ’essential’ art form

Punk poet Patti Smith says writing is her ’essential’ art form
Dome of historical Clock Tower in place after 90 years

Dome of historical Clock Tower in place after 90 years
Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up

Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq’s mighty river drying up
WORLD UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

ECONOMY Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices in Türkiye increased by 3.54 percent in October from September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.