Türkiye’s trade sales volume increases in August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s overall trade sales volume increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year in August, while the retail sales volume index jumped by 10.1 percent, data from the Turkish Statisticial Institute (TÜİK) showed on Oct. 12.

The country’s trade sales volume also increased by 0.2 percent in August compared to the previous month, while retail trade sales volume went up by 1.4 percent month-on-month in August.

The wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume decreased by 11.2 percent annually and 1 percent monthly during the same period.

Wholesale trade sales volume fell by 1.9 percent on an annual basis and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis.

Among retail sub-sectors, non-food sales excluding automotive fuel posted a 12.8 percent annual increase.

Sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment saw the highest annual jump with 22.9 percent.

Mail orders and internet sales volume increased by 17.9 percent year-on-year.

Electronic goods and furniture was the only retail sub-sector to experience an annual decline, dropping by 3.1 percent.

Food, drinks, and tobacco sales volume grew by 5.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.