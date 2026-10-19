Türkiye’s short-term external debt at $177 billion in August

Türkiye’s short-term external debt at $177 billion in August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s short-term external debt at $177 billion in August

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock totaled $176.6 billion at the end of August, rising by $25 million from the previous month, according to central bank data released on Oct. 19.

The stock of external debt on a remaining maturity basis, covering debt falling due within one year regardless of its original maturity, stood at $243.3 billion.

Banks’ short-term external debt declined 1.6 percent month-on-month to $76.3 billion, while that of other sectors edged up 0.1 percent to $74.6 billion.

Short-term foreign currency loans received by banks from abroad fell 3 percent to $9.2 billion.

Foreign currency deposits held by non-resident banks in resident banks slipped 0.1 percent to $19.7 billion, while those held by non-residents outside the banking sector increased 1.7 percent to $22 billion.

Non-residents’ Turkish lira deposits declined 4.8 percent to $25.3 billion.

Among other sectors, trade credit liabilities arising from foreign trade transactions decreased 0.8 percent to $64.5 billion. Cash loan liabilities, meanwhile, rose 6.6 percent to $10 billion.

The U.S. dollar accounted for 34 percent of the short-term external debt stock, followed by the euro at 27.1 percent, the Turkish lira at 25.6 percent and other currencies at 13.3 percent.

On a remaining maturity basis, non-residents’ deposits in resident banks decreased to $67 billion, while loans of banks and other sectors fell to $75.1 billion.

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