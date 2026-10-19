Türkiye’s mobile subscriber base expected to reach 105 million by 2027

ANKARA

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 105 million in 2027, up from 102.2 million as of the second quarter of this year.

According to the 2027 Central Government Budget Bill, efforts are continuing to improve technologies and service quality in the information and communications sector.

To support these goals, the budget allocated to the information and communications program has been increased by 39 percent to 32.34 billion lira for next year.

As investments rise and Türkiye’s technological infrastructure continues to develop, the number of users in the sector has also been increasing steadily.

Türkiye had 102.2 million mobile subscribers as of the second quarter of this year, while the figure is expected to reach 103 million by year-end, according to the program performance data included in the budget proposal.

Subscriber growth accelerated following the rollout of 5G technology this year and is expected to continue in the coming years.

Accordingly, the total number of mobile subscribers served by authorized mobile communication operators is projected to rise to 105 million in 2027, 107 million in 2028 and 109 million in 2029.

The government also aims to increase mobile broadband penetration across the country.

Mobile broadband penetration, defined as the ratio of total mobile internet subscribers served by authorized operators to the population, is expected to reach 94 percent this year.

With continued efforts to expand communication services nationwide, the rate is forecast to increase to 96 percent in 2027, 97 percent in 2028 and 98 percent in 2029.