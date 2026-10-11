Türkiye’s fresh vegetable exports top $822 million in January-September

IZMIR

Türkiye generated $822.7 million in revenue from fresh vegetable exports in the January-September period, exporting 651,087 tons of produce, according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM).

Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and other vegetables grown in Türkiye found buyers in international markets during the first nine months of the year.

Fresh vegetable export revenue increased 10 percent from the same period of last year.

Tomatoes ranked first among fresh vegetable exports, generating $304.2 million in revenue, while peppers followed with $275.5 million.

Revenue from tomato exports rose 4 percent year-on-year, while earnings from pepper exports increased 29 percent. Together, the two products accounted for nearly 70 percent of Türkiye’s total fresh vegetable export revenue.

During the period, cucumber and gherkin exports brought in $61.4 million, zucchini exports generated $57.4 million, while carrot and radish exports totaled $39.6 million.

Romania was the largest market for Turkish fresh vegetables, importing products worth $147 million. Germany followed with $132.7 million, while Russia ranked third with imports totaling $76.1 million.

Exports to Bulgaria reached $55.5 million during the January-September period, while shipments to Ukraine totaled $50 million and exports to the Netherlands amounted to $47.8 million.