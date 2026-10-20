Türkiye’s external assets exceeds $445 billion in August

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s external assets reached $445.2 billion as of the end of August, indicating a 6.1 percent increase compared to the previous month, official data showed on Oct. 20.

The country’s liabilities against non-residents decreased by 1.1 percent to $809.7 billion over the same period.

Türkiye’s net international investment position, assets minus liabilities, posted minus $364.5 billion in August.

The Central Bank’s reserve assets increased by $22.2 billion to $186.7 billion.

Direct investment assets increased by 0.7 percent to $82.4 billion, while financial derivatives jumped 51.9 percent to $3.8 billion.

Other investment assets went up by 1 percent to $163.3 billion.

Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks decreased by 2 percent, reaching $43.8 billion.

On the liabilities side, direct investments dropped 2.9 percent month-on-month to $225.9 billion.

Portfolio investment liabilities increased by 2.8 percent to $164.7 billion.