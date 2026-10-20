Türkiye’s external assets exceeds $445 billion in August

Türkiye’s external assets reached $445.2 billion as of the end of August, indicating a 6.1 percent increase compared to the previous month, official data showed on Oct. 20.
The country’s liabilities against non-residents decreased by 1.1 percent to $809.7 billion over the same period.
Türkiye’s net international investment position, assets minus liabilities, posted minus $364.5 billion in August.
The Central Bank’s reserve assets increased by $22.2 billion to $186.7 billion.
Direct investment assets increased by 0.7 percent to $82.4 billion, while financial derivatives jumped 51.9 percent to $3.8 billion.
Other investment assets went up by 1 percent to $163.3 billion.
Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks decreased by 2 percent, reaching $43.8 billion.
On the liabilities side, direct investments dropped 2.9 percent month-on-month to $225.9 billion.
Portfolio investment liabilities increased by 2.8 percent to $164.7 billion.
The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month to 74.3 percent in October, according to data released by the Central Bank on Oct. 21.