Türkiye’s export unit value index rises 8.5 percent in August

Türkiye’s export unit value index rises 8.5 percent in August

ANKARA
Türkiye’s export unit value index rises 8.5 percent in August

 

Türkiye’s export unit value index increased 8.5 percent year-on-year in August, while the export volume index declined 0.4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 13.

The export unit value index rose 5.1 percent for manufactured goods excluding food, beverages and tobacco, 7.4 percent for food, beverages and tobacco, 10.9 percent for crude materials excluding fuels and 47.1 percent for fuels.

Export volumes increased 1.9 percent for food, beverages and tobacco and 19.3 percent for crude materials excluding fuels, while declining 20 percent for fuels and 4.5 percent for manufactured goods excluding food, beverages and tobacco.

On the import side, the import unit value index climbed 13.7 percent in August compared with the same month of 2025.

The import unit value index decreased 4.2 percent for food, beverages and tobacco, while rising 35.9 percent for fuels, 12.5 percent for crude materials excluding fuels and 7.5 percent for manufactured goods excluding food, beverages and tobacco.

The overall import volume index declined 2.8 percent year-on-year in August.

Import volumes increased 36.2 percent for food, beverages and tobacco and 8.3 percent for crude materials excluding fuels, while falling 1.6 percent for fuels and 0.5 percent for manufactured goods excluding food, beverages and tobacco.

Türkiye’s terms of trade stood at 90 in August, down from 94.3 a year earlier.

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