Türkiye’s budget posts 532 billion lira deficit in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a deficit of 532 billion Turkish Liras in September, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Oct. 15.

Budget revenues rose 22.7 percent year-on-year to 1.25 trillion liras in September, while expenditures increased 34.1 percent to 1.79 trillion liras.

Non-interest expenditures climbed 39.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.52 trillion liras, while interest payments increased 11.2 percent to 263 billion liras.

The primary deficit was 269.2 billion liras in September, marking a 269 percent increase from the same month last year.

In the January-September period, budget revenues increased 34.5 percent year-on-year to 12.1 trillion liras, while expenditures rose 36.4 percent to 13.9 trillion liras.

As a result, the central government budget recorded a deficit of 1.84 trillion liras in the first nine months of the year.

The primary surplus for the January-September period fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier to 410.8 billion liras.