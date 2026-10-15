Türkiye’s budget posts 532 billion lira deficit in September

Türkiye’s budget posts 532 billion lira deficit in September

ANKARA
Türkiye’s budget posts 532 billion lira deficit in September

Türkiye’s central government budget posted a deficit of 532 billion Turkish Liras in September, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Oct. 15.

Budget revenues rose 22.7 percent year-on-year to 1.25 trillion liras in September, while expenditures increased 34.1 percent to 1.79 trillion liras.

Non-interest expenditures climbed 39.1 percent from a year earlier to 1.52 trillion liras, while interest payments increased 11.2 percent to 263 billion liras.

The primary deficit was 269.2 billion liras in September, marking a 269 percent increase from the same month last year.

In the January-September period, budget revenues increased 34.5 percent year-on-year to 12.1 trillion liras, while expenditures rose 36.4 percent to 13.9 trillion liras.

As a result, the central government budget recorded a deficit of 1.84 trillion liras in the first nine months of the year.

The primary surplus for the January-September period fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier to 410.8 billion liras.

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