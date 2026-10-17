Türkiye welcomes new Iraqi cabinet appointments

Türkiye welcomes new Iraqi cabinet appointments

ANKARA
Türkiye welcomes new Iraqi cabinet appointments

Türkiye welcomed new appointments to Iraq’s cabinet on Oct. 16, saying they would help accelerate bilateral cooperation.


In a statement following the Iraqi parliament’s Oct. 15 confidence vote, the Foreign Ministry renewed its wishes for the success of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s government.


The ministry said it expected the appointments to advance cooperation on the Development Road Project and in energy, water, infrastructure and security.


It also welcomed the appointment of Mehmet Seman Ağaoğlu, governor of Kirkuk and chairman of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, as minister of state.


The ministry described his appointment as “a step in the right direction towards political stability, social cohesion, and the fair representation of the Turkmen community.”


It reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Iraq in all areas.

Turkmens,

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