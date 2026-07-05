Türkiye unveils national green energy finance strategy

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has unveiled its “National Green Finance Strategy and Action Plan” for 2026-2029, aiming to create a comprehensive framework for green finance and accelerate the country’s transition to a sustainable economy.

The circular concerning the strategy was published in the Official Gazette with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The strategy was prepared under the coordination of our ministry through the dedicated efforts and close cooperation of all relevant Ministries, our financial regulatory and supervisory authorities and private-sector stakeholders, said the Treasury and Finance Ministry in a statement.

The strategy, which is of critical importance for accelerating Türkiye’s financial transformation in line with its climate objectives, aims to strengthen the country’s green finance ecosystem, enhance the resilience of financial markets to climate-related risks and improve the investment environment in support of sustainable development goals, it noted.

The strategy focuses on priority policy areas, including the wider adoption of green-oriented regulations and practices in financial markets, the strengthening of market infrastructure to support the green transition and enhanced coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The strategy comprises 11 objectives and 45 actions under three main goals: Namely, “Establishing the Necessary Infrastructure for a Transparent and Measurable Green Finance Ecosystem”; “Strengthening Institutional Capacity and Human Capital in the Field of Green Finance”; and “Establishing Market Mechanisms for the Development of Green Finance.”

Türkiye’s role as the host country and Presidency of the 31st Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) will provide an important opportunity to further enhance our country’s international visibility regarding its vision for combating climate change and advancing sustainable finance, the statement said.

“In this context, the COP31 process will serve as a valuable platform to present the objectives and priorities set out in our National Green Finance Strategy and Action Plan and to demonstrate Türkiye’s strong commitment to the green transition,” it added.

The strategy will be implemented in close cooperation with relevant public institutions, the financial sector, and other stakeholders, and is expected to make a significant financial contribution to Türkiye’s sustainable development and green transition objectives, according to the ministry.